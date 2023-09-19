Educational institutions in this district to remain shut from September 21-25

Noida: All schools, colleges, universities and educational technical institutes will be closed between September 21 and 25 in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The educational institutions will be closed due to the international trade exhibition.

‘In compliance with the instructions given by the District Magistrate, in view of the possibility of huge crowd and to ensure that there is no inconvenience to the students and parents in view of the law, security arrangements and traffic arrangements, there will be a holiday on September 21 and 22 in all the schools of all the boards from class nursery to class 12. Make sure to strictly comply with the above orders,’ said a letter issued by District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh. Schools can conduct online classes in the said period, and cam take exams in the virtual mode, the circular read.

The MotoGP Bharat and International Trade Show, 2023. The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2023 is scheduled to be held in Greater Noida Expo Centre from September 21 to 25 and MotoGP will be organised at Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida, from September 22 to 24.

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the international trade exhibition at India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida. 17 government departments are expected to set up stalls there. More than 5 lakh visitors, including foreigners, are expected at the trade exhibition

The exhibition will be spread in an area of more than 50,000 square metres. The business hours for the trade exhibition are 11am-3pm and public hours from 3pm-8pm.