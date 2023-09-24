Over 70.9 million ITRs filed till September 23

New Delhi: The total number of income tax returns (ITR) filed for the income earned in FY23 (assessment year FY24) has crossed 70.9 million. Of these, 69.6 million ITRs have been verified, of which 64.6 million returns have been processed as on date (September 23), including 27.5 million refund returns. The Income Tax department updated this.

‘As per section 245(1) of Income-tax Act, 1961, taxpayers have an opportunity to make a representation before adjusting the refund against an existing demand. The taxpayer is required to agree, disagree or clarify the status of the demand. Taxpayers are requested to avail this opportunity and respond to such intimations to enable cleaning up/reconciliation of pending demands and facilitate timely issue of refunds,’ the IT department said.