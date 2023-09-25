Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan enters the coveted Rs 1000 crore club at the worldwide box office

Shah Rukh Khan’s film “Jawan” continues to make history at the box office. The directorial work of Atlee has achieved another significant milestone by entering the exclusive Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) club in global box office earnings.

Remarkably, the film accomplished this feat within just 18 days of its release. According to the box office data tracker Sachnilk, “Jawan” officially joined the Rs 1000 crore club on a recent Sunday.

With this achievement, the movie has become the third-highest-grossing Hindi film globally. The only other films to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark globally are Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” and Shah Rukh Khan’s other film, “Pathaan.”

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan now holds the distinction of being the only Indian actor with two films in this prestigious club, and remarkably, both films were released in the same calendar year.

On the domestic front, “Jawan” has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience. As it enters its 18th day in theaters, the film is poised to surpass the Hindi version of SS Rajamouli’s “Bahubali: The Conclusion” at the box office.

On a recent Sunday, “Jawan” achieved a box office gross of Rs 505 crore (Rs 5 billion). Renowned Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh remarked, ”#Jawan is on the verge of crossing #Baahubali2 #Hindi [third highest grossing film] TODAY… Packs a SOLID PUNCH in Weekend 3… Next target: #Gadar2 and of course, #Pathaan… [Week 3] Fri 7.10 cr, Sat 11.50 cr, Sun 13.90 cr. Total: ? 505.94 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Note: Nett BOC.”

After a hiatus of four years, Shah Rukh Khan made a triumphant return to the silver screen earlier this year with “Pathaan,” which was released on January 25. The film shattered numerous box office records. Several months later, Khan’s second release of the year, “Jawan,” continues to break records since its premiere.

Directed by Atlee and featuring co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, “Jawan” has been setting new benchmarks since its opening day.