Rural schools in TN face sanitation issues due to funding

Rural schools in Tamil Nadu have encountered significant problems due to the lack of funding for toilet maintenance, with some schools facing a funding gap ranging from two months to ten months. This financial constraint has had a considerable impact on the lives of sanitary workers, who have gone without pay for up to six months. Moreover, the lack of funds has also led to deteriorating sanitation conditions in these schools. According to data, over 33,500 sanitary workers are employed as temporary workers in panchayat union primary and middle schools as well as government schools in rural areas throughout the state.

The salary structure for these sanitary workers varies, with those in primary schools receiving Rs 1,000 per month, middle school workers getting Rs 1,500, and higher secondary school employees receiving Rs 3,000. High school workers earn Rs 2,250. In addition to salaries, schools are also allocated funds to purchase toiletries. However, according to sources, many sanitary workers have not received their salaries for several months, ranging from six to ten months in some areas. Many of these workers are women who continue working in schools where their children are studying.

In some cases, teachers have pooled their money to pay these workers, or school toilets have become unusable. The school education department has managed to pay these workers in some districts, like Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli, using other allocated funds from the panchayats. One sanitary worker, Pattammal (54), who works at a Panchayat Union Middle School (PUMS) in Arasur, Sathiyamangalam block, stated, “I have not received my salary for six months. As my grandchildren also study in the same school, I continue to work there. It would be helpful if the salaries are provided on time to us.” N Sakthikumar, a member of the school management committee, echoed the sentiment, noting that despite numerous appeals to officials, salaries remain unpaid.