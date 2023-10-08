Include these nutrients in diet to reduce period cramps

Period cramps, also known as dysmenorrheal are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during their period. It can be mild to severe. They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery. They are caused by the release of prostaglandins, hormone-like substances that cause the uterus to contract and shed its lining.

As per experts including some nutrients in diet can help reduce period cramps. As per experts, eating foods rich in magnesium, vitamin E, and omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce period cramps.

Magnesium helps relax the muscles and reduce pain. Foods rich in magnesium include dark chocolate, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and almonds.

Vitamin E has anti-inflammatory properties that can alleviate discomfort. Good sources of vitamin E include nuts, seeds, spinach, and avocados.

Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to reduce the production of prostaglandins, thus reducing cramping. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fatty fish like salmon, chia seeds, flaxseeds, and walnuts.