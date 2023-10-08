Kerala Police Unveils 5-Minute Drug Abuse Detection System

The Kerala police have recently introduced an innovative rapid drug screening system that utilizes saliva samples to provide results within a mere five minutes. This groundbreaking technology, known as the SoToxa Mobile Test System, is currently undergoing a trial phase in Thiruvananthapuram city. The success and reliability of this system will determine its potential expansion to other regions within the state.

In the past two days, the police have already put this new device to use, apprehending 11 individuals for narcotic abuse during roadside checks. Notably, this device can detect drug usage even up to two days prior, making it a valuable tool in identifying offenders.

The introduction of these cutting-edge machines allows law enforcement to swiftly verify drug consumption, enabling immediate legal action. Traditionally, the police have relied on breathalyzers to identify individuals driving under the influence of alcohol. However, this new technology expands their capabilities significantly.

Assistant Commissioner E Balakrishnan, leading a team from the Narcotic Cell, conducted trials on various routes, including the Thampanur-Kizhakkekotta road and Manaveeyam Veethi. Results showed that seven out of 11 individuals tested in Thampanoor and Putharikkandam had consumed drugs, while four out of eight tested on Manaveeyam Veethi were confirmed drug users.

The SoToxa Mobile Test System is equipped to detect a range of narcotics, including MDMA, brown sugar, and ganja. This method simplifies detection when compared to the traditional, time-consuming process of collecting blood or urine for a detailed medical examination. Moreover, it addresses the challenge faced by the police when initiating action against drug abusers due to a lack of substantial evidence.

City Police Commissioner H Nagaraju expressed optimism about the system’s potential success during the trial phase. If proven effective, recommendations for the procurement of additional machines will be made. Each of these state-of-the-art devices comes at a cost of approximately Rs 15 lakh. This investment could revolutionize drug detection and enforcement within Kerala, enhancing the safety and security of its communities.