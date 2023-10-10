Ex-Real Madrid & Belgian Ace Eden Hazard Retires at 32

Former Real Madrid and Belgium international Eden Hazard announced his retirement from football at the age of 32 on Tuesday, four months after leaving the Spanish giants.

The former Chelsea winger joined Real in 2019 as the club’s record signing but suffered injuries and struggled to settle at the Santiago Bernabeu during a dismal four-year spell.

Despite limited playing time at Real, Hazard won several trophies, including the Champions League and two La Liga titles.

“You must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time. After 16 years and more than 700 matches played, I have decided to end my career as a professional footballer,” Hazard said in a statement on Instagram.

“I was able to realise my dream, I have played and had fun on many pitches around the world. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences.”