Jagannath temple in Odisha will soon have dress code prohibits torn jeans, skirts

An official announced on Monday that the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri will start enforcing a clothing code for visitors on January 1.

After some people were allegedly discovered in the temple wearing ‘indecent: attire, the decision was made during the ‘Niti’ subcommittee meeting, he claimed.

‘It is our responsibility to maintain the dignity and sanctity of the temple. Unfortunately, some people have been found visiting the temple without caring about the religious sentiments of others,’ said Shree Jagannath Temple Administration chief Ranjan Kumar Das.

‘Some people were found in the temple wearing torn jeans, sleeveless dresses and half-pants, as if they were strolling on the sea beach or a park. The temple is the abode of God, not a place for entertainment,’ he said.

He stated that the type of dresses that will be permitted will shortly be decided.

‘The dress code will be strictly enforced inside the temple from January 1, 2024. Security personnel deployed at ‘Singha Dwar’ of the temple, and Pratihari servitors inside the temple have been assigned the responsibility to enforce the code,’ Das said.

According to him, the temple management will begin educating the faithful about the clothing requirement on Tuesday.

He declared that those wearing shorts, skirts, torn jeans, half-pants, and sleeveless dresses would not shortly be permitted admission to the shrine.