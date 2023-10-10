UN Chief Expresses Deep Concern Over Planned Israeli Gaza Siege

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his deep distress on Monday regarding Israel’s announcement to implement a complete siege of the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas over the weekend.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in – no electricity, food, or fuel,” Guterres stated.

The Israeli military responded to Hamas attacks, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israelis and subsequent Israeli airstrikes, by calling up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposing a total blockade of Gaza.

Guterres emphasized that the situation in Gaza was already extremely dire before the militant group’s surprise assault, and he feared it would “only deteriorate exponentially.” He stressed the urgent need for medical equipment, food, and humanitarian supplies, urging all parties to facilitate the entry of essential resources into the area.

“I urge all sides and the relevant parties to allow United Nations access to deliver urgent humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians trapped and helpless in the Gaza Strip,” he appealed, calling on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian support.

Hamas gunmen breached the Gaza fence on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of Israeli soldiers and civilians and the taking of dozens of hostages. Israel responded with a heavy bombardment of Gaza, potentially considering a ground assault on the territory it withdrew from nearly two decades ago after 38 years of occupation.

According to Guterres, the “abhorrent attacks” by Hamas resulted in 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured. He also noted alarming reports of over 500 Palestinians killed and more than 3,000 injured due to Israeli airstrikes.