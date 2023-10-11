Goa entertainment organization seeks 250 acres for establishing a film city

The Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), a government body, is in the early stages of seeking 250 acres of land in the coastal state to establish a film city. They have put out an invitation for private parties with clear land titles to express their interest in providing the land for this project. The Chief Executive Officer of ESG issued an advertisement in local newspapers, stating the government’s intention to create film and entertainment infrastructure, specifically a film city in Goa, requiring approximately 250 acres of land.

Interested parties possessing 250 acres of land with legitimate ownership are encouraged to approach the ESG’s Office of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD). ESG is a state-run organization that annually hosts the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and is responsible for granting permissions for film shootings in the state.

Rohit Kadam, the Officer on Special Duty for ESG, confirmed that the film city proposal is still in its initial stages, and further details will be provided once the project is more developed. The concept of a film city was introduced during the tenure of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, with the acquisition of land being the initial step in the process.