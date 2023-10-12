Karnataka’s state education policy will be drafted by 15-member group

A committee of experts was established by the Karnataka government on Wednesday to draft the Karnataka State Education Policy, which will replace the National Education Policy (NEP).

An additional group of eight subject experts/advisors has been assembled to provide specialized counsel in addition to the 15-member committee that the state government has established through a ‘Government Order’ (GO).

‘The government is pleased to accord sanction to the State Education Policy Commission for preparation of a draft Karnataka State Education Policy under the chairmanship of Professor Sukhdev Thorat, an eminent Educationist. Economist, Professor, Writer and Former Chairman of UGC New Delhi,’ the GO said.

By February 28, 2024, the Commission must turn in its report.

The founding director of the UGC-sponsored Center for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEEIP), Professor S. Japhet, Vice Chancellor of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Sudhir Krishnaswamy, and Professor of Physics at the University of Hyderabad, Sharat AnanthaMurthy, are among the committee’s members. A Narayana is a professor at Azim Premji University’s school of policy and governance, among other places.

Bhagyavana S. Mudigoudra, Special Officer, Department of Higher Education, will serve as the commission’s Member Secretary and oversee all meeting logistics.

They include Professor Yogendra Yadav, Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of Developing Societies in Delhi, Professor Rahamath Tarikere, retired Professor in Kannada at Kannada University in Hampi, Professor Janaki Nair, Historian and retired Professor at the Centre for Historical Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, and Professor Sonam Wangchuk, Engineer turned Education Reformer and Director of the Himalayan Institute.

‘A committee has been established, under the chairmanship of Professor Sukhdev Thorat, to prepare the draft of the Karnataka State Education Policy. I am confident that this committee will provide suitable recommendations for nurturing scientific temperament, intellectual growth, and necessary education for the holistic development of students,’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘I hope Karnataka’s State Education Policy will serve as a model education policy for the country,’ he added.