Kerala’s severe laws for garbage-free state include hefty fines, non-bailable offences

DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister, announced on Thursday that Karnataka would file an appeal in opposition to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) latest recommendation that the state provide river water to Tamil Nadu, a bordering state.

The CWRC advised on Wednesday that Karnataka ensure the flow of water from its reservoirs, amounting to 3,000 cusecs, starting on October 16 (8 am) and continuing through October 31 at Biligundlu (measurement station in Tamil Nadu).

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which will issue an order based on the suggestion of the CWRC, its supporting body, is anticipated to discuss the issue of water release in the near future.

‘We will still protect the interests of farmers notwithstanding the 8,000–9,000 cusec inflow into the state’s reservoirs. We’ll file an appeal in opposition to the CWRC recommendation. We are having a really difficult time because there have been no rains yet,’ according to Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the state’s water resources department.

He told local reporters that while there had been one or two brief periods of light rain in Bengaluru, Biligundlu has not yet experienced them. ‘We will plan it, but we will appeal against it.’

In response to a question regarding load shedding, which causes power outages in many areas of the state and problems for farmers who are unable to use their pump sets as a result, the deputy chief minister said that there is a shortage of power due to the drought situation in many areas of the state. Energy Minister K J George has met with Union Power Minister (R K Singh) and has requested a supply of power from the central grid.

‘When I was the power minister (during earlier Congress govt), I added more than 12,000 MW of power, but when the BJP regime was there, they did not plan to add any power. Normally, there will be 10-15 per cent growth every year. They just sold the power, that’s all. Now there is drought, almost 200 taluks are in drought and people are finding it very difficult,’ he said.

He noted that even if it takes a lot of water to produce electricity and that there is a coal problem, ‘we still want to support the farmers. Our energy minister spoke with the union’s power minister and asked for electricity from the main grid. There is a power shortage because of the drought, but we’re still working to control it. Let’s all pray for rain when our minister is on duty..