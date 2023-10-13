Israel’s 24-Hour Evacuation Notice Precedes Gaza City Ground Invasion

Israel’s military issued a 24-hour evacuation notice to over 1 million civilians in Gaza City in anticipation of a ground invasion, amassing tanks near the Gaza Strip.

“Now is a time for war,” declared Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, reflecting Israel’s response to weekend attacks by Hamas, resulting in significant civilian casualties.

The Israeli military emphasized the need for civilians to evacuate, citing concerns about Hamas terrorists using them as human shields. A Hamas official dismissed the evacuation notice as “fake propaganda.”

The United Nations expressed concerns about the humanitarian impact of such a large-scale evacuation. Israel’s ambassador to the UN criticized the UN’s response.

Israel continued its military operations, targeting numerous military sites in Gaza. However, the risk of a ground invasion remained, with Hamas holding hostages.

The situation in Gaza had dire humanitarian consequences, with critical shortages of fuel, food, and fresh water, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN World Food Programme.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken viewed graphic images of the aftermath and expressed concerns about the violence. He planned to meet with regional leaders to address the ongoing crisis.

Israel’s military chief acknowledged security failures and emphasized the need for a united response to the conflict. The US continued to support Israel’s efforts against Hamas.

Hamas called on Palestinians to protest Israel’s actions, escalating tensions. Israel’s parliament approved an emergency unity government to demonstrate a united front.

Human Rights Watch accused Israel of using white phosphorus munitions, a claim denied by Israel’s military.

The conflict prompted safety measures, including charter flights for American and Japanese citizens leaving Israel. Civil unrest and safety concerns arose in Europe and the United States.

In Gaza and Israel, the toll of the conflict was evident as families mourned their loved ones, and rescue workers faced the devastating impact of the war.

The underlying issues, including historical grievances and political complexities, continued to fuel the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with no clear path to peace in sight.