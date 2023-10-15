BJP says, sarod maestro sought bribe in order to host event, Karnataka ordered investigation

The Karnataka government initiated an investigation into the claims that two officials asked sarod master Pandit Rajeev Taranath for a commission in exchange for his performance at a Dasara cultural event.

According to Karnataka BJP lawmakers, the sarod master was requested to pay a commission of Rs. 3 lakh in order to perform at the Mysuru Palace during Dasara.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil wrote, ‘Can’t even imagine the level of corruption of the Siddaramaiah Congress Government. Officers of the Dasara Organizing Committee have demanded a percentage from Pandit Rajeev Taranath for performing at Mysuru Dasara 2023.’

He added, ‘Congress High Command has a fixed percentage for every event and grant in Karnataka.’

At a press meet on Sunday, BJP leader CT Ravi said, ‘It’s a shame that Rajeev Taranath was asked for a bribe of Rs 3 lakh for his Dasara performance. That amounts to 60 per cent [commission]. This is a shame.’

In contrast, the Chief Minister’s office has denied these assertions and, in accordance with the decision of Mysuru District Incharge Minister HC Mahadevappa, has called for an investigation into the situation.

Following a complaint, a case was filed in Mysuru for extortion and cheating under sections 384, 420, and 511 of the Indian Penal Code.