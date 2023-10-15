Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui appointed as first woman judge in Manipur High Court

Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui, a retired judicial officer, achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first woman judge in the Manipur High Court. The recommendation for her appointment came from the Supreme Court Collegium during a meeting on January 10. The Centre officially notified her appointment along with two other judges. Kabui, who hails from the Naga community and belongs to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, is among the appointees, while the other two judges come from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. The Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of Justice, issued the notification in accordance with the Constitution of India’s Article 217. Her swearing-in ceremony is anticipated to occur on Monday.

Golmei Gaiphulshillu Kabui’s journey to this historic appointment is marked by her earlier role as the first woman Registrar and Registrar General of the Manipur High Court. She commenced her career in 1995 as a Grade III officer in the Manipur Judicial Service and retired as the Registrar General in March of the current year. While Kabui herself did not comment directly on her appointment, a family friend shared that she was delighted with the news and her phone had been continuously ringing as friends and relatives congratulated her.

Kabui’s appointment holds particular significance as it shatters gender barriers and extends opportunities to historically underrepresented communities within the upper echelons of the judiciary. She pursued her education in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, from school to college and earned her law (LLB) degree there. Additionally, her husband serves as an Inspector General in the Manipur Police, and the couple has three children. This appointment is a step towards increased diversity and inclusivity in the judiciary.