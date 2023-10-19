Congress MLA says, DK Shivakumar will soon become chief minister of Karnataka

Vijayanand Kashappanavar, a Karnataka MLA, asserted on Wednesday that state deputy minister DK Shivakumar will undoubtedly take over as chief minister of the state soon since he has improved the reputation of the north Karnataka region.

The Congress MLA praised Shivakumar during an event in Belagavi where he received an award, saying, ‘In today’s event, the award was presented to our dear leader DK Shivakumar, which has given a good name to the entire north Karnataka region.’

As soon as I announce my wish, our DK Shivakumar, who is currently the Deputy CM, would unquestionably take over as the state’s chief executive, according to Vijayanand Kashappanavar, as reported by news agency ANI.

Shivakumar responded to the statement made by the Karnataka MLA by saying that everyone had their own preferences and that his top aim was to ‘provide good governance.’

Speaking to ANI, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister said, ‘See. We have been given power for five years. The party leadership will decide whenever they need it. I’m not bothered about it. People have their own wishes, it is their opinion, our priority is to provide good governance.’

Both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were interested in becoming chief minister after the Congress won the Karnataka Assembly election in May. However, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were selected by the party high command to hold the position.

After receiving some advise from Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, DK Shivakumar claimed to have given up on his desire to become the chief minister one month later.

‘Senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge gave me some advice. I had to bow down to their advice. Now, I must remain patient and wait, but whatever you want won’t let it go in vain,’ DK Shivakumar had said while addressing his supporters.