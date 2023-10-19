Know reasons behind delayed or missed periods

Menstruation is normal vaginal bleeding that women experience every month. Girls usually starts menstruating at the age of 12 years. A normal menstrual cycle (the day your period starts to the first day of your next period) is about 28 days. However, a normal cycle could be up to 38 days. If your cycle is longer than this, or longer than is usual for you, it’s considered late.

Missed or late periods have become a common concern among women these days. There are many reasons for late periods.

Dr. Yuvraj Jadeja, a gynaecologist and fertility expert shared a video on Instagram and explained the possible reasons behind delayed or missed periods.

1. Chronic stress: Stress can negatively affects your physical as well as mental health. Stress can interrupt your menstrual cycle as well.

2. Some medication: A few medications especially anti-anxiety and anti-depression can delay your period.

3. Illness: Chronic illness, fever and many other health issues can disrupt your hormones and menstrual cycle.

4. PCOS: PCOS or PCOD has become more common. Irregular menstrual cycle is one of the earliest symptoms of this condition. However, a healthy diet and regular exercise combined with medication for PCOS can help manage this condition and regulate periods.

5. Sudden weight gain or weight loss: Changes in body weight and the amount of fat in the body affect hormone levels. Rapid changes in weight can interfere with your menstrual cycle.

6. Breastfeeding: The hormone used to produce milk in the body can stop you from ovulating and having periods. Once you stop breastfeeding, you might get your periods back on time.