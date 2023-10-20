Case of fraud, cheating against company connected to Abu Azmi of Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leader and MLA Abu Asim Azmi is facing fresh legal trouble after a firm linked to him is facing a case of forgery, cheating, and fraud.

The Varanasi Police in Uttar Pradesh has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Vinayak Nirman Pvt Ltd. This development comes after an Income Tax investigation revealed the firm’s connection to Azmi.

The Income Tax Investigation wing of Lucknow attached Abu Asim Azmi’s properties worth Rs 142 crore earlier this month in accordance with the Benami Act. A Varanasi commercial skyscraper with five storeys, a Varanasi residential tower with 45 apartments, and Rs. 10 crore in Vinayak Nirman Ltd. bank accounts were among the items attached.

In accordance with provisions 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine), and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code, a FIR has now been filed against Vinayak Nirman.

Vinayak Nirman Pvt Ltd allegedly submitted a counterfeit and phony completion certificate, according to the FIR. The certificate relates to 45 units in the Varuna Garden Project in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and erroneously claimed to have been granted by the Varanasi Development Corporation.

In response to these accusations, the Varanasi Development Corporation has claimed that they have never awarded any such completion certificate, casting doubt on the veracity of the paperwork provided by the company.

The value of the apartments at issue in this lawsuit is believed to be close to 32 crores rupees.

According to the investigation, Azmi allegedly ran this business under the guise of a Benami, which is a phrase for properties held on behalf of another person to hide the true owner. Through this agreement, it is believed that Azmi obtained a large chunk of the company’s returns and earnings.

According to reports, the Income Tax Department’s inquiry determined that Sarvesh Agarwal, Sameer Doshi, and Abha Gupta were the Vinayak Group’s three legal partners. Ganesh Gupta, who is thought to be close to and associated with Abu Asim Azmi, is married to Abha Gupta.

Further research, according to sources, revealed that the income earned by Vinayak Group was divided into four parts, with the fourth part going to Abu Asim Azmi, as seen in WhatsApp chats, emails, and statements made by the three partners. According to other sources, it is believed that Azmi received 40 crores of rupees through hawala routes.