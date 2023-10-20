Shooting stars with their origin from the famous Halley’s Comet to be visible this weekend

Skywatchers around the world should take note of their calendars as “shooting stars” originating from the famous Halley’s Comet will be visible this weekend, from October 20 to October 21. These meteors will appear to originate from the Orion constellation, just above the well-known Orion Belt, earning them the name “Orionid meteor shower.”

Halley’s Comet is the most renowned short-period comet and the only one that can be seen twice within a human lifetime. The Orionid meteor shower is a result of the dust and debris left behind in the inner solar system by Halley’s Comet.

“Shooting stars” are created when dust and debris from comets release energy as they enter Earth’s atmosphere.

The upcoming Orionids represent one of the two annual meteor showers caused by Halley’s Comet, with the other being the Eta Aquariids, observed in April this year.

The last sighting of Halley’s Comet was in 1986 in the inner solar system. Every 75 years, this massive comet composed of ice, rock, and dust returns to the inner solar system, where it melts and leaves behind debris. Meteor showers occur because this debris travels into Earth’s orbit around the sun. Halley’s Comet will return in 2061 after reaching its halfway point in December of this year and beginning its journey back toward the inner solar system.

The Orionids have been active since September 26 and are set to continue until November 22. The peak of this meteor shower is expected to be on Friday and Saturday, October 20 and 21.