IndiGo launches two international flight services: Details

Hyderabad: Leading private air carrier based in the country, IndiGo has launched two international flight services. The air carrier will operate flights to Singapore and Colombo from GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL).

The daily nonstop flight to Singapore (6E-1027) will depart from Hyderabad at 0250 hours (IST) and arrive in Singapore at 1000 hours (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight (6E-1028) will depart from Singapore at 2325 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 0130 hours (IST).

The flight to Colombo will depart from Hyderabad at 11.50 am and arrive in Colombo at 2 pm. The return flight 6E-1182 will depart from Colombo at 1500 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours. This non-stop flight service will depart every Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.