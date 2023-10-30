Kalammasery Serial Blasts: Death toll reaches two

On a Sunday morning near the port city, a tragic incident unfolded as multiple explosions rocked a Christian religious gathering held in a convention center, resulting in the loss of two women’s lives and leaving 51 individuals injured, some with severe injuries. These blasts struck at an international convention center in Kalamassery, where a substantial congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a minority Christian group, had gathered for the concluding day of their three-day-long prayer meeting.

In the aftermath of the incident, a man claiming affiliation with Jehovah’s Witnesses surrendered to the police in Thrissur district, confessing to carrying out the series of explosions. Law enforcement authorities have initiated an investigation, registering a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Additionally, charges have been brought under the Explosives Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law.

State Health Minister Veena George later disclosed that among the 51 injured individuals, 30 had been admitted to various hospitals within the state, with 18 of them being placed in intensive care units (ICUs). Of particular concern, six individuals, including a 12-year-old child, were in critical condition, with three of them suffering from burns exceeding 90 percent. Specialized medical teams, comprising plastic surgeons and general surgeons, were dispatched to Kalamassery Medical College from Thrissur and Kottayam medical colleges. Additionally, a 14-member medical board was assembled to oversee the treatment provided to the injured victims.