Realme launches GT 6: Details

Mumbai: Realme GT 6 was unveiled in China. The new GT series handset was launched in India and select global markets last month.

Price of Realme GT 6 starts at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000 ) for the base model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,000), whereas the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB variants are priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 44,000), respectively. It is available in Dark Side of the Moon, Light Year White, and Storm Purple (translated from Chinese) shades.

The dual SIM (Nano) Realme GT 6 China variant runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264×2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 6,000 nits brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Indian variant runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 512GB of storage.

The Realme GT 6 has a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS support. The Indian version boasts a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 6 include Bluetooth 5.4, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, GPS, NavIC, NFC and Wi-Fi 6. It comes with OReality audio with Hi-Res certification.he Realme GT 6 houses a 5,800mAh battery with support for 120W charging support