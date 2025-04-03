Lok Sabha approves Waqf (Amendment) Bill after intense 12-hour debate with 288 votes

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after a lengthy and heated 12-hour debate, during which opposition parties, particularly those from the INDIA bloc, strongly opposed the legislation, while the BJP and its allies supported it. The ruling party argued that the bill would enhance transparency and improve the efficiency of Waqf boards. Despite efforts by opposition members to introduce amendments, all proposed changes were rejected. The bill was passed with 288 votes in favor and 232 against after a division of votes. The House sat beyond midnight to finalize the legislation, with Speaker Om Birla overseeing the proceedings.

During the debate, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bill against criticism, rejecting claims that it was unconstitutional or anti-Muslim. He emphasized that the Waqf law had existed for decades and had not been invalidated by the courts. Home Minister Amit Shah also addressed concerns raised by the opposition, stating that the government had no intention of interfering in religious activities but aimed to ensure proper management of Waqf properties. He criticized past amendments to Waqf laws, particularly the 2013 changes that allocated several high-value properties in Delhi to Waqf. He highlighted that extensive consultations were held, including 38 meetings by the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which reviewed input from numerous stakeholders before finalizing the bill.

The legislation seeks to reform the Waqf Act of 1995 by improving the governance and administration of Waqf properties across India. It introduces measures to streamline the registration process and integrate technology for better record management. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who led the Joint Parliamentary Committee, described it as one of the most significant legislations of the Modi government’s third term. The government maintained that the bill is necessary to address past loopholes and prevent corruption in the management of Waqf assets, ensuring that properties are utilized effectively for the welfare of the community.