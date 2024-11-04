Swiss Open Indoor Archery: India’s Atanu Das bags bronze

Lausanne: In archery, India’s Atanu Das bagged Bronze medal in Swiss Open Indoor Archery in Lausanne, Switzerland. Olympian Atanu Das defeated Switzerland’s Thomas Rufer 6-4 in the Recurve Men’s Bronze medal match.

Earlier in the Semifinals, Atanu faced a defeat against Romain Fichet of France 4-6. Romain clinched the silver while Italy’s Alessandro Paoli clinched the gold.

The 2025 Indoor Archery World Series kicked off on Friday, featuring over 300 archers from 31 countries. The Swiss Open includes both recurve and compound divisions. There will be six events held during the 2025 season 1, starting in November 2024 and ending in March 2025.