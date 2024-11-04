Ration card holders: See what items you will receive in November

The government of West Bengal provides food grains to its residents each month through a ration system, with the quantity received determined by the type of ration card held. This report outlines the specific ration allocations for various cardholders for November.

In West Bengal, many individuals and families depend on the ration system for their daily meals. Each month, the government distributes specific food items to ensure that families have access to essential groceries. This report details the ration quantities that different cardholders will receive in November.

Domestic Card Holders

Holders of Special Priority Domestic and Priority Domestic cards will receive 3 kg of rice along with either 1.9 kg of flour or 2 kg of wheat at no cost in November. Alternatively, if they choose not to take flour or wheat, they can opt for 2 kg of sugar instead.

State Food Security Scheme Card

Holders of the State Food Security Scheme card will receive 2 kg of rice this month. Additional provisions are made for residents living in hilly and forest areas, as well as for tea garden workers, ensuring they receive extra ration items based on their circumstances.

Antyodaya Anna Yojana Card (AAY Ration Card)

Cardholders under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana will have access to the most extensive range of food items. In November, they will receive 21 kg of rice, 13.3 kg of flour or 14 kg of wheat, and 1 kg of sugar, although they will be required to pay a nominal fee for these items.