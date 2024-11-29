Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell The rupee fell against the US dollar in early trade on Friday dragged down by significant foreign fund outflows and month-end dollar demand from importers. Forex traders said the rupee remains in a weakening mode due to dollar demand from importers and foreign banks.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.49 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 7 paise to close at 84.47 against US dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.18 per cent at 105.85.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded Rs 11,756.25 crore in the Indian capital markets on net basis on Thursday.
