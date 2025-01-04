Delhi Elections 2025: BJP announces 29 candidates; Parvesh Verma to face Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle. Among the key matchups, former MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma will contest against AAP leader and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the New Delhi seat. In a major defection, former Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot, once a close aide of Kejriwal, has joined the BJP and will now run for the Bijwasan constituency. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its full slate of candidates for the elections scheduled in February.

Notable clashes include BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri challenging Chief Minister Atishi in the Kalkaji seat, while Congress has fielded Alka Lamba in the same constituency. In east Delhi’s Gandhinagar seat, former Congress minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress last year, will contest on the BJP ticket. These matchups highlight a shifting political landscape as parties vie for dominance in the capital.

The 2025 Delhi elections mark a crucial contest between AAP and BJP. AAP, which has governed Delhi since 2015 after winning two consecutive Assembly elections, faces a formidable challenge as the BJP continues to dominate in Lok Sabha elections, holding all seven seats since 2014. Meanwhile, the Congress, which once ruled Delhi for 15 years, has failed to secure a single seat in the past two Assembly polls, aiming to regain relevance in the fiercely competitive political arena.