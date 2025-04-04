Redmi A5 launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi A5 has been unveiled in Indonesia. Redmi A5 price in Indonesia is set at IDR 11,99,000 (roughly Rs. 6,100) for the 4GB + 128GB option. It is available for purchase in Lake Green, Midnight Black, and Sandy Gold colour options. The handset is expected to launch in select markets, including in India, as the Poco C71.

The Redmi A5 has a 6.88-inch HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and triple TÜV Rheinland eye-protection certification including low blue, light, flicker-free and circadian certifications. The screen supports wet touch technology, which is said to allow users precise touch controls even with wet hands.

The Redmi A5 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. It supports an additional 4GB virtual RAM expansion. The phone ships with Android 15 Go Edition.

The Redmi A5 has a dual rear camera unit including a 32-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and an unspecified secondary sensor. The front camera holds an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi A5 is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. For security, it gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an AI-backed face unlock feature. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, FM radio, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS (only B1C), a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.