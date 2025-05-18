Best foods to eat on empty stomach

Eating the right foods on an empty stomach can help kickstart your metabolism and provide essential nutrients. Here are some options:

1. Water: Start your day with a glass of water to hydrate your body.

2. Fruits: Fresh fruits like bananas, apples, berries, or citrus fruits are easy to digest and provide a quick energy boost.

3. Oatmeal: A bowl of oatmeal is rich in fiber and provides sustained energy.

4. Yogurt: Probiotic-rich yogurt is good for digestion and helps maintain gut health.

Also Read: Know natural herbal remedies to boost sleep and relaxation

5. Eggs: Eggs are a protein-rich option that can keep you feeling full for longer.

6. Nuts: A handful of nuts, such as almonds or walnuts, provides healthy fats and protein.

7. Whole grains: Whole grain toast or cereal provides complex carbohydrates for lasting energy.

8. Honey: A spoonful of honey can be added to yogurt or toast for a natural sweetener.

9. Green Tea: Rich in antioxidants, green tea is a healthy beverage choice.

10. Vegetables: Raw or lightly cooked vegetables are nutrient-dense and easy on the stomach.