TVS launches two new electric scooters in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 version of the iQube S and the iQube ST electric scooters in India. The 2025 TVS iQube S gets a price tag of Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the version with a five-inch TFT screen. Meanwhile, the iteration with the bigger seven-inch display will be sold at Rs 1.17 lakh (ex-showroom). This scooter now comes with a bigger 3.5 kWh battery pack, replacing the 3.3 kWh unit. Hence, the range has now increased to 145 km on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the TVS iQube ST comes with a price tag of Rs 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom) for the version with a 3.5 kWh battery pack. There is also a bigger battery pack version, which gets a 5.3 kWh battery pack, replacing the 5.1 kWh unit. This results in a range of up to 212 km on a single charge. With the changes in place, it gets a price tag of Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

The TVS iQube now comes with beige coloured inner panels, dual-tone seat, and pillion backrest providing additional support. This is complemented by the presence of a list of features, including a touchscreen display, which enables features like turn-by-turn navigation, tyre pressure monitoring, and more.