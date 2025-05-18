Honda unveils 2025 XL750 Transalp

Mumbai: Honda has unveiled 2025 XL750 Transalp. The 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp comes with the familiar dual-projector headlamp design. This is complemented by the presence of a windscreen, which is different from the previous one. It now gets an environment-friendly bio-engineered plastic. It offers scratch-resistance and superior toughness. All of this is complemented by new colours: Pearl Deep Mud Gray.

The brand has also added a redesigned TFT screen to the mix, which is still a 5-inch unit but is now an optically bonded screen to reduce glare and improve the brightness level. The rider gets the option of three different display layouts, and a high-contrast setting with a black background. It enables smartphone connectivity, adding features like turn-by-turn navigation, music, calls, and more. To toggle through the options, there is a four-way switch on the left side of the handlebar.

Also Read: TVS launches two new electric scooters in India: Price, Features

There is a 43 mm Showa inverted fork and Pro-Link rear suspension. Additionally, the braking setup consists of 310 discs at the front with a two-piston caliper and a 256 mm disc with a single-piston caliper.

It is powered by 755cc parallel twin, putting out 90.5 hp and 75 Nm of torque. This power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed gearbox. The bike also gets a few rider aid features like ride-by-wire, five riding modes, traction control, and wheelie control. The only modification to the powertrain involves a new catalytic converter along with an extra oxygen sensor to meet the requirements of the latest Euro 5+ emissions regulations concerning the monitoring of the emissions system’s performance.