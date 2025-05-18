Best  Homemade Aphrodisiac To Boost Your Sexual Health

High levels of stress, lack of exercise and unhealthy diet can each contribute to a low sex drive or low libido. Ageing can also be considered as one of the top factors for a low libido. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho took to Instagram to share a natural, libido boosting remedy.

One need ingredients like methi or fenugreek powder (1/2 tsp), nutmeg powder (1/4 tsp), pure saffron strands (3-5) and cloves (2). Boil all of these in 2 cups water or 1 cup of cow milk (make sure that the milk is natural and not adulterated in any way. To sweeten the taste of this drink, you can add one or one and a half tsp of raw and unpasteurised honey).

This drink, according to Luke, can be consumed during bedtime.

You can also make aphrodisiac honey at home. Simply take 1 jar of raw unpasteurised honey and add finely chopped onion (2 tsbp) and sliced garlic (6 to 8 cloves) to it.

Dry grind the following: cloves (4), nutmeg (1 tsp), saffron (8 strands) and fenugreek seeds. Add this ground mixture to the honey (prepared by the above method). Let the dry ground mixture infuse into honey for 10 days.

You can consume 1 tbsp of this honey one hour after dinner. You can add this honey to hot water and sip it warm.