Best ways to improve  sexual stamina

Sexual stamina plays a vital role in ensuring a fulfilling experience for both partners. Sexual health can be influenced by various external factors hence, recognising and addressing these factors can help individuals overcome sexual health challenges and enhance their overall quality of life.

Experts recommend couples to follow these tips:

1. Regular Exercise: Engaging in physical activity boosts blood circulation and improves cardiovascular health, contributing to better stamina in bed.

2. Communication: Openly discussing desires and preferences with your partner can lead to a deeper connection and a more satisfying sexual experience.

3. Foreplay: Incorporating ample foreplay not only heightens arousal but also helps in delaying ejaculation.

4. Relaxation Techniques: Practicing relaxation methods like deep breathing or meditation can alleviate performance anxiety and promote a more relaxed state of mind during intimate moments.

Also Read; Know Benefits of Pineapple Sexually

5. Healthy Lifestyle: Maintaining a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and avoiding excessive alcohol or smoking can significantly impact sexual stamina.

As per sexologists, certain supplements like L-arginine, ginseng, and maca root have been known to enhance sexual performance by increasing blood flow and improving libido. However, it’s essential to consult with a Sexologist before incorporating any supplements into your routine.

Dr Prabhojit Mohanty, Psychiatrist, Sexologist and De-addiction specialist, suggested 5 tips to last longer in bed and highlighted how supplements can increase timing.

-Tip #1: Exercise regularly and get enough sleep. Exercising regularly and getting enough sleep not only improves your physical health, but can also help with stamina in the bedroom.

Tip #2: Cut out alcohol and caffeine. Alcohol and caffeine can both have a negative impact on sexual stamina. Alcohol is a depressant that can lower testosterone levels and increase fatigue, while caffeine is a stimulant that can lead to increased anxiety and stress, both of which can negatively affect stamina.

Tip #3: Eat a balanced diet. A balanced diet full of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates is essential for maintaining optimal sexual stamina. Try to avoid overly processed and sugary foods, as these can lead to an imbalance of hormones, which can have a negative impact on sexual stamina.

Tip #4: Take the right supplements. Certain supplements have a positive effect on sexual stamina. Some examples include Vitamin E, Zinc, L-arginine, Brahmi, and Maca. These supplements can help improve the balance of hormones in the body, making it easier for men to achieve and maintain an erection.

Tip #5: Talk to your partner. Communication is essential for healthy relationships. Talking to your partner about their needs and preferences can help you know how to best satisfy them. It can also help to create a safe environment where you can feel comfortable expressing yourself freely and being honest about your needs.