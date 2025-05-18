Huawei launches MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) and Freebuds 6 earphones

Mumbai: Huawei hosted a launch event in Berlin. The company unveiled a host of products, including the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) and the Freebuds 6 earphones.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) price in Italy and select European countries is set at EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs. 81,600) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the 12GB + 512GB option costs EUR 999.99 (roughly Rs. 96,000). It is offered in Black and Green shades. Meanwhile, the price of the Huawei Freebuds 6 earphones is listed at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 15,300). They are offered in Black, Purple, and White colourways. Both products are currently available for purchase via the official e-store.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) sports a 12.2-inch Tandem OLED PaperMatte display with a 1,840×2,800 pixels resolution, a 274 ppi pixel density, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness level. The screen is said to support P3 wide colour gamut, Delta E <1 colour accuracy, and has a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Also Read: Honda unveils 2025 XL750 Transalp

Huawei has not confirmed the chipset details of the MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) tablet. The tablet supports 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 out-of-the-box and is equipped with quad speakers, a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor.

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 (2025) packs dual 5,050mAh batteries (effectively 10,100mAh) with support for 100W wired fast charging. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.1 Gen 1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo and QZSS.

The Huawei Freebuds 6 carry 11mm dynamic drivers and micro-flat tweeters. The earphones have a water-drop shape and a semi-open ear design. The classical and balanced preset EQ modes are tuned by the Central Conservatory of Music’s chief tuning team. The headsets come with HWA Lossless and Hi-Res Wireless certifications.

Huawei’s new semi-open Freebuds 6 TWS earphones support up to 95dB noise cancellation, up to 90ms low latency and dual-device connectivity. Users can answer or reject calls with a shake or a nod of their head. They are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours, together with the case. Each earbud carries a 39.5mAh battery, while the charging case has a 510mAh cell.