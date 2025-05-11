Rajnath Singh inaugurates BrahMos missile unit in Lucknow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor in Lucknow. The new facility, built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, is a significant step towards strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence production. According to the Ministry of Defence, the unit will handle missile manufacturing, integration, testing, and include a materials complex for aerospace-grade components, all contributing to the strategic goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The facility is designed to produce the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, one of the fastest in the world, with a range between 290 and 400 km and speeds reaching Mach 2.8. The BrahMos missile, developed through a joint venture between India and Russia, features a “fire and forget” targeting system and can be launched from land, sea, or air. Built in just over three years, the facility covers 80 hectares of land provided free of charge by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The BrahMos unit is a key project under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The corridor has six major development nodes: Lucknow, Kanpur, Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, and Chitrakoot. With this initiative, Uttar Pradesh becomes the second state after Tamil Nadu to host a dedicated defence industrial corridor aimed at attracting major investments and bolstering India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.