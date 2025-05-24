Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold gained in Kerala on Saturday, May 24, 2025. This is for third day in a row that gold price is gaining. Gold is trading at Rs 71,920, higher by Rs 400 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8990, up by Rs 50. This is the highest price of yellow metal recorded after May 8.

Yesterday, gold price appreciated by Rs 280 per 8 gram. On Thursday, gold price gained by Rs 360 per 8 gram. On April 22, gold price crossed Rs 74,000 for first time. On April 21, gold price crossed Rs 72,000 mark for first time. On April 17, gold price crossed Rs 71,000 mark for first time in the state. Gold price crossed Rs 70,000 mark on April 13. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange( MCX), gold futures is priced at Rs 96,400/10 gram. Meanwhile, MCX silver prices were at Rs 97,935/kg.

In other major markets, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 96,850/10 gram. 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 88,779 /10 gram. And, silver prices today are at Rs 98,230/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold gained 0.2% to $3,299.79 an ounce. Goldis up about 3% so far this week and on track for it best weekly performance since early April. Price of spot silver was steady at $33.07 an ounce, platinum rose 0.1% to $1,082.47 and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,012.00.