Honda introduces two new motorcycles in India: Details

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) launched two new motorcycles to its premium portfolio – the CB750 Hornet and the CB1000 Hornet SP. Bookings for both motorcycles are now open, and their deliveries are set to commence from June 2025 onwards. The All-New Honda CB750 Hornet has been priced at Rs. 8,59,500 (ex-showroom,) and the CB1000 Hornet SP has been priced at Rs. 12,35,900 (ex-showroom). The CB750 Hornet will be available across all BigWing Topline and BigWing dealerships, while the CB1000 Hornet SP will be sold exclusively through BigWing Topline dealerships in India.

The Honda CB750 Hornet gets a newly developed inline 2-cylinder, 755cc, 4 Stroke, 8 valves, liquid cooled engine that churns out 90.51 hp and 75 Nm. Whereas, CB1000 Hornet SP is powered by a 999cc, liquid cooled, 4 Stroke, 16 valves, Inline Four DOHC engine giving out 155 hp and 107 Nm. Both the bikes are matted with a 6-speed gearbox and get an assist & slipper clutch as well.

The Honda CB1000 Hornet SP gets dual front disc brakes with 310mm Brembo radial-mount calipers at the front and s a 240mm disc at the rear. The CB750 Hornet gets 296mm dual front disc brakes and a 240mm disc at the rear. Both the models feature dual-channel ABS for additional safety.