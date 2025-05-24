PM Modi may meet Pahalgam attack victim’s family in Kanpur on May 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur who was killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, during his visit to the city on May 30. The meeting was reportedly facilitated by Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi, who supported the family’s appeal and wrote to the Prime Minister requesting a personal meeting. The family expressed relief and hope after learning from media reports that Modi may meet them, as they have been seeking recognition of Shubham’s death as a martyrdom for his country.

Shubham Dwivedi was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists at Baisaran meadow, killing 26 people, including Shubham. His family believes he was targeted for being Hindu and has since been urging the government to honour his sacrifice by granting him martyr status. His wife and relatives said such recognition from the Prime Minister would bring justice and be a profound tribute to his memory.

While no official confirmation has yet been issued regarding the meeting, family members remain optimistic, citing verbal assurances from local MPs and MLAs who have conveyed their request to Modi. The meeting, if it happens, would come amid national sentiment following the Pahalgam attack and India’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched on May 7 to strike terror infrastructure across the border. The family hopes the Prime Minister’s visit will result in an official declaration acknowledging Shubham as a martyr.