Kerala coast on alert after toxic cargo spills into Arabian Sea

A ship carrying hazardous cargo encountered an accident in the Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast while en route from Vizhinjam to Kochi. The incident caused several containers to fall overboard, prompting an emergency response. The ship, a Liberian-registered feeder vessel, was carrying marine gas oil and very low sulfur fuel. It is now tilting in the sea. The Navy confirmed that nine crew members escaped using life jackets, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the remaining 13–15 crew, with helicopters airdropping life-saving equipment to aid the mission.

The Indian Navy, using a Dornier aircraft, and the Coast Guard have launched rescue operations at the site of the accident. The vessel was scheduled to reach Kochi by 10 PM and then proceed to Thoothukudi. Authorities suspect that the accident was caused by rough seas triggered by the monsoon onset. An oil spill has been reported as a result of the wreck. The ship had departed Vizhinjam on Sunday evening.

Public warnings have been issued regarding the possibility of the containers washing ashore, particularly along northern parts of the Kerala coast. Officials have urged residents not to touch any of the containers, as they may pose serious health risks, and instead report them immediately by calling 112 or contacting local police stations. Coastal police will use loudspeakers to alert residents and ensure public safety during this hazardous situation.