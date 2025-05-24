2 Maoists killed in separate encounters in Sukma, Bijapur

Two armed members of the CPI (Maoist) were killed in separate encounters with security forces in the Maoist-affected districts of Sukma and Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, according to police. The operations were launched based on intelligence inputs, leading to intense gunfights with Maoist cadres. Bastar police confirmed the deaths on Saturday, noting that the incidents occurred in areas long troubled by Maoist insurgency.

In Sukma, a joint team of DRG, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF forces initiated an anti-Maoist operation on May 22 in the Pesalpad area under the Kistaram police station limits. During the encounter, one Maoist, Madvi Maada, identified as an Area Committee Member and deputy commander of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, was killed. Security personnel recovered weapons, including an automatic pistol and a BGL launcher, from the scene.

In Bijapur, another encounter occurred in the forests of Tumrel under Usur police station limits, where security forces had gone based on intelligence about Maoist movement near the Bijapur-Sukma border. A Maoist named Sandesh alias Sannu, an Area Committee Member of the South Bastar Division Committee, was killed during the exchange of fire with the PLGA Battalion No. 01. These operations mark a continued effort by the forces to weaken Maoist influence in southern Chhattisgarh.