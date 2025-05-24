Jammu Weather: Scattered Showers Bring Rain Relief

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar has predicted a change in the weather across Jammu and Kashmir starting May 24, bringing a break from the recent heat and dryness. According to Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of the MeT Department, today’s forecast includes mostly cloudy skies in the Kashmir Valley with brief, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Parts of the Jammu division may also see similar weather, including strong winds and occasional heavy rain.

The department anticipates a return to hotter, drier conditions from May 25 to 26, though some isolated locations may experience short-lived rainfall during late afternoons. However, from May 27 to 31, more significant weather changes are expected, with several regions across Jammu and Kashmir likely to see thunderstorms, rain, and possibly strong winds or intense downpours.

A slight drop in temperature is also expected starting May 24, with daytime highs decreasing by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at various spots. Authorities are advising residents to monitor weather updates and prepare for potential short-term disruptions. For many in the region, the forecasted showers will provide much-needed relief after days of oppressive heat and dry conditions.