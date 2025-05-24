Triptii Dimri replaces Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ by Sandeep Reddy Vanga

After the huge success of Animal, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is teaming up with Prabhas for his next film, Spirit. Initially, Deepika Padukone was cast as the female lead, but she has since exited the project. Rumors suggest that her departure was due to disagreements over working hours and payment demands, though neither she nor the film’s team has officially commented on the situation.

Triptii Dimri has now been announced as Deepika Padukone’s replacement in Spirit. The director confirmed Dimri’s casting on social media, highlighting their previous successful collaboration in Animal. Triptii, who received widespread praise for her role alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, expressed her excitement about joining the new project and working with Prabhas.

Sources reveal that Deepika reportedly refused to shoot more than six hours a day and requested additional payment, which led to her exit. Spirit marks the first time Prabhas and Triptii Dimri will appear together on screen. The film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pranay Reddy Vanga, continuing the partnership that began with Animal.