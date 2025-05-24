BJP Councillor Complains Against Rapper Vedan for Allegedly Defaming PM Modi

Mini Krishnakumar, a BJP municipal councilor from Palakkad, has lodged a complaint with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Union Home Ministry against rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan. The complaint pertains to Vedan’s song *Voice of the Voiceless*, which Krishnakumar claims defames Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though the track was released four years ago, she stated that she only recently came across it on social media and acted swiftly to report it through the appropriate authorities. According to her, the song not only insults the Prime Minister but also attempts to stir caste-based tensions and disrupt Hindu unity.

In her complaint, Krishnakumar has urged authorities to probe Vedan’s background under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and any other applicable laws. She expressed concern over the influence Vedan may have as a public performer and artist, especially when addressing large audiences. She accused him of evoking historical grievances and using caste narratives to mislead the public, emphasizing that such actions warrant a national-level investigation to uncover potential motives behind his performances.

She further argued that performances promoting divisive themes would not be tolerated in many other countries and questioned the delay in acting against the content. Highlighting that Vedan raised the idea of modern slavery and caste oppression, she claimed he was instilling outdated ideologies in the present-day context. Krishnakumar called for scrutiny into any existing legal cases against Vedan as well, insisting that a deeper examination of his activities and influence is necessary.