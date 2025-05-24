New Covid variants detected in India; alerts in Delhi, Uttarakhand, Noida logs 1st case

India has recently reported the emergence of two new Covid-19 variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, raising concerns amid a modest rise in cases across several states. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) confirmed one case of NB.1.8.1 in Tamil Nadu and four cases of LF.7 in Gujarat. While the World Health Organization has not categorized these variants as “Variants of Concern” or “Variants of Interest,” they are being tracked globally due to their rising presence in regions like China and parts of Asia. India’s dominant variant remains JN.1, found in 53% of samples, followed by BA.2 and other Omicron sub-lineages. The rise in infections has triggered health advisories and precautionary actions in many states.

Delhi has reported 23 new infections in the past 24 hours, prompting the government to instruct hospitals to ensure readiness in terms of beds, oxygen supply, and medications. Genome sequencing for positive samples is also being undertaken as part of routine surveillance. In Maharashtra’s Thane city, 10 mild cases have surfaced over three days, while Bengaluru saw a nine-month-old baby test positive, highlighting a gradual uptick over the last few weeks. Authorities in both regions have urged high-risk populations—pregnant women, the elderly, children, and those with comorbidities—to adopt preventive measures like mask-wearing in public spaces. Meanwhile, Kerala has recorded 273 cases so far in May, indicating a broader upward trend.

Other states are also seeing localized spikes. In Uttarakhand, two cases led to a high alert—one involving a visitor from Gujarat and the other a doctor from Bengaluru, both recovering at home. Andhra Pradesh confirmed four new cases, including a postgraduate medical student and an index case without a travel history, indicating possible local transmission. Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh has reported four mild cases, while Noida confirmed its first case—a 55-year-old woman now in home quarantine after recent travel. Health departments in these areas are enhancing surveillance, increasing testing, and encouraging adherence to hygiene practices. The Union Health Ministry continues to monitor the situation closely and has advised states to maintain vigilance, though officials stress there is no need for public panic at this stage.