Indian MPs in Japan reaffirm zero-tolerance stance on terrorism

An all-party delegation of Indian MPs, led by JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with Japanese political, governmental, and academic dignitaries during an event hosted by India’s Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. The interaction, held at India House, was part of India’s ongoing diplomatic efforts to deliver a firm and unified message of zero tolerance for terrorism, particularly cross-border threats. The Indian Embassy in Japan emphasized on social media that the delegation conveyed this national stance strongly during the event.

During the discussions, Jha reiterated the solidarity among Indian political parties in denouncing terrorism, regardless of domestic political differences. He highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing role in promoting a proxy war against India, stressing that the recent Pahalgam terror attack was part of a broader pattern of targeting civilians based on religious identity. He noted that Indian parties may compete electorally but remain united when it comes to the nation’s security and interests.

The delegation, which includes MPs from BJP, AITC, CPI(M), and the Congress, aims to engage with the Indian diaspora and foreign officials to raise international awareness of the threats India faces from terrorism. This group, the first of seven such delegations planned to visit various countries, has been in Japan for three days and is scheduled to continue to other East Asian nations as part of India’s global campaign to strengthen cooperation against terrorism.