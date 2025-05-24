X hit by new outage; users report login failures, error messages

Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter, faced its second consecutive day of technical disruptions, with thousands of users reporting issues on Saturday evening. According to Downdetector, the problems began around 6 pm, with users receiving the error message “Something went wrong. Try reloading” while attempting to view new posts.

This outage followed a more widespread disruption on Friday, during which over half of X’s users were unable to access their accounts. Around 30% of users experienced application malfunctions, such as non-functional timelines and failed post uploads, while 13% found the website entirely inaccessible, often freezing or displaying error messages.

The back-to-back technical problems come in the wake of Musk’s earlier claim that X had been the target of a “massive cyberattack” in March. He suggested that the attack was carried out with significant resources and may have involved a large organization or even a state actor. As these outages become more frequent, concerns are growing about the platform’s stability and its ability to defend against digital threats.