Kerala Issues ‘Kawacham’ Alert as Red Warning for Heavy Rainfall Sounds

The Kerala government has announced the activation of the ‘Kawacham’ siren system across all districts at 3:30 PM today in response to the forecast of extremely heavy rainfall. This move follows multiple alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), indicating increased monsoon activity and a high likelihood of severe weather events throughout the state. The siren aims to alert residents and encourage early precautionary actions.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Kannur and Kasaragod, forecasting rainfall exceeding 204.4 mm within 24 hours, which may lead to flash floods, landslides, and major disruptions in communication and transport. An orange alert is in place for 12 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Wayanad, warning of very heavy rain ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm. Additionally, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating moderate risk of heavy rainfall.

Looking ahead, red alerts will continue in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod tomorrow, while the orange alert remains for central districts. The public is being advised to remain extremely cautious, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides. Fishing is banned along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to rough seas. The southwest monsoon’s arrival is expected to be confirmed today, officially beginning Kerala’s rainy season. Authorities urge residents to follow weather updates and adhere to safety measures.