Ultra-processed food linked to higher Parkinson’s risk

Ultra-processed foods are a staple in many people’s diets worldwide, often favored for convenience despite offering little nutritional value and containing numerous artificial additives. These foods have already been linked to various chronic health conditions, but new research suggests they may also elevate the risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. The findings come from a collaborative study between researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai and Alberto Ascherio of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who noted that while prior studies linked beneficial effects of caffeine and flavonoids to lower Parkinson’s risk, this study revealed a much stronger connection between ultra-processed food consumption and early signs of the disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, age-related brain disorder that affects movement, causing symptoms such as tremors, muscle rigidity, and balance issues. Although the exact cause remains largely unknown in most cases, some are inherited genetically. The research team analyzed long-term dietary and health data from over 40,000 health professionals who had been tracked since the 1980s. In the 2010s, these participants provided additional information about nonmotor symptoms that can precede the onset of Parkinson’s, such as sleep disturbances and reduced sense of smell.

The study’s results showed a striking pattern: individuals who consumed approximately 11 servings of ultra-processed food daily were about 2.5 times more likely to experience early nonmotor features associated with Parkinson’s disease, compared to those who consumed just two to three servings. This significant finding underscores the potential dangers of high intake of ultra-processed foods and suggests a need for further exploration into how diet influences neurological health.