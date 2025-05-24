Two Maoists with Rs 15 lakh bounty killed

Ranchi: Security forces have killed two Maoists leaders carrying a collective bounty of Rs 15 lakh in Latehar district, Jharkhand. The killed include Pappu Lohara, who was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, and Prabhat Ganjhu, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh. They were the leaders of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad.

Another dreaded member of the group, who was injured, has been arrested and an INSAS rifle has been recovered from him. The operation is still underway.

In a related development, 24 Maoists, including 20 members carrying a reward of Rs 87.50 lakh, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Meanwhile, five Maoists, including two women, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 18 lakh, were killed by security personnel in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli on Friday (May 23, 2025). The encounter took place along the Maharastra-Chhattisgarh border barely 25 km from the site where 27 Maoists, including Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, general secretary of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), were killed in an encounter with the Chhattisgarh Police’s District Reserve Guards two days ago.

