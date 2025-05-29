Kerala Panel Recommends Full Rebuild of Collapsed NH in Malappuram

An expert committee investigating the collapse of the National Highway at Kooriyadu in Malappuram has recommended a complete reconstruction of the damaged stretch. Their report, submitted to the central government, identifies major lapses by the construction firms, including failure to perform adequate soil testing and neglecting necessary inspections in paddy field areas. The committee concluded that about one kilometer of the road, along with the retaining wall, must be entirely rebuilt to ensure safety and durability.

The Transport Secretary also confirmed the committee’s findings, noting critical flaws in both the design and execution stages of the project. KNR Constructions, the firm responsible for the highway section, admitted to a design flaw in the 250-meter stretch where the RE wall collapsed. The company explained that heavy summer rainfall caused soil saturation beneath the wall, which likely contributed to its failure. Although they aimed to complete the work quickly before the monsoon, KNR insisted that quality standards were not compromised.

The collapse is primarily attributed to the use of Reinforced Earth (RE) blocks beyond the recommended limit. While RE blocks are typically used for lengths of 9 to 12 meters, the Kooriyadu stretch used blocks exceeding 16 meters. Experts believe that, due to the high clay content in the area, the road should have been elevated using pillars through piling — a method the company allegedly ignored. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a show-cause notice to KNR Constructions and is overseeing the response and future corrective measures.